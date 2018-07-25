Former Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne dies

Sergio Marchionne, the architect of Fiat Chrysler who transformed the company over 14 years, has died, Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, confirmed.

On Saturday FCA, Ferrari and CNH Industrial all said he would not return to the businesses following complications after surgery.

John Elkann, heir of the Agnelli family, said on Wednesday: “Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone.

“I believe that the best way to honour his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion.

“My family and I will be forever grateful for what he has done. Our thoughts are with Manuela, and his sons Alessio and Tyler. I would ask again everyone to respect the privacy of Sergio’s family.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018