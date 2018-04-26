Forklift manufacturer Combilift to create 200 jobs in Monaghan

Forklift manufacturer and material handling solutions provider Combilift is to create 200 jobs in Monaghan over the next three years.

Combilift is seeking skilled technicians, design engineers, logistics and supply chain specialists for the new roles. The firm currently employs 550 people in Monaghan, where it manufactures forklifts and material handling products.

The announcement came as the company opened its new €50 million global headquarters and manufacturing facility, a 46,500 sq m facility will allow the firm to double production.

The investment will help Combilift to meet its ambitious growth plans, said managing director Martin McVicar.

“We have employed an additional 230 people since we announced our plans for this factory in 2015 and we are planning to recruit an additional 200 in the next 3 years,” he said. “The combination of this state of the art production plant and a skilled workforce will allow us to double production within the next five years.”

The announcement of the new jobs was made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the official opening, who described the company as “an incredible home-grown Monaghan success story”.

“When the company was founded 20 years ago, it had three employees, a brilliant concept, and the ambition to make it a reality. We need more home-grown companies like Combilift if we are to achieve our vision for a prosperous future for communities living in counties all across the country,” he said.

Combilift currently exports 98 per cent of its products to 85 countries and is a significant employer int he border region.

“Perhaps above all, the company is living proof that you don’t have to be in a big city to achieve global success,” said Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation. “I am delighted that the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, has part-funded the manufacturing facility, which paves the way for this exciting business to double its output and create new jobs in the region.”