JWT’s demise, chef ‘Gaz’ Smith expands Michael’s, and banks advice not ‘free’

It was one of the biggest and best-known Irish travel agents and tour operators but Joe Walsh Tours ceased trading yesterday, another victim of the pandemic. Colin Gleeson reports.

Having survived the various Covid-19 restrictions of the past 14 months, Chef Gareth “Gaz” Smith, proprietor of the well-known Michael’s seafood restaurant in Mount Merrion, has ambitious plans to expand his hospitality business. He’s even planning a cookbook. Mark Paul tells the story.

With interest rates so low, Irish retail banks are busy offering various investment products to their customers in a bid to generate business and fee income. But this advice comes at a price, warns our columnist Fiona Reddan.

In commercial property, a Dublin social housing portfolio is guiding at ¤21 million, according to Ronald Quinlan.

Also in commercial property, ESB is seeking €7.5 million for a prime site in Dublin 2 that offers a significant development opportunity. Ronald Quinlan reports.

French and German support for a 21 per cent global corporate tax rate underlines the pressure on Ireland, writes Cliff Taylor.

Ireland will have a sufficient amount of renewable wind energy projects to help reduce carbon emissions by 51 per cent over the next decade but the biggest issue is having a sufficiently strong power grid, an Oireachtas Climate Committee has been told. Kevin O’Sullivan reports on the debate.

Leading Irish hotel group Tifco is being paid over €5.4 million for operating the Government’s mandatory hotel quarantine system. Sean McCárthaigh has the details.

The Government has moved to introduce improved protection for Irish occupational pension scheme members, transposing new EU standards into Irish law, writes Dominic Coyle.

