Insurance commitments, Goff’s hotel and Bezos’ legacy

Irish insurance companies “can’t get away from” commitments to the Oireachtas finance committee to pass on savings to customers if the Judicial Council moves to reduce personal injury award guidelines significantly, according to the chief executive of the industry’s lobby group. Joe Brennan reports.

Bloodstock auctioneer Goffs plans to invest €10 million in building a 50-bedroom hotel on its property in a bid to lure tourists and racegoers, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Health insights company LetsGetChecked has opened its Dublin lab as part of a plan to expand its at-home coronavirus testing for Irish customers. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Estate agent Sherry FitzGerald says it witnessed “the strongest closing quarter” of sales in a decade in the final three months of last year, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

GoContractor is to relocate its headquarters from Dublin to the US to take advantage of opportunities there after raising $5 million (€4.2 million) from backers. Charlie Taylor reports.

Dublin-based mortgage lender Dilosk said on Wednesday it has raised €319 million on international bond markets by refinancing a portfolio of buy-to-let and owner-occupier loans. , writes Joe Brennan.

In our weekly Net Results column Charlie Taylor ponders the legacy of Jeff Bezos as he steps down as chief executive of Amazon.

Chris Horn outlines how the battery has become central to our future lives.

Ciara O’Brien reviews Apple Fitness+ . Was it worth the wait?

Olive Keogh finds how Irish start-up DermView enables diagnosing and triaging of patients using imaging tech.

Cantillon wonders if the whole working from home thing is just a fad and what will happen to the US embassy.

Our Inside Business podcast looks at he effects of the construction sector shutdown, and meets the 2020 Innovation Awards winner.

