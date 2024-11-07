Innovation Awards finalist: Skippio means not having the join the queue

Skippio is an app that aims to keep the user out of the queues for food and drinks at large events, says chief executive Daniel Coen.

It is a fan-experience app that allows users to order and pay for food and beverages from anywhere in a venue without joining the queue. The company’s goal is to enhance the overall fan experience for people at the event and organisers.

The app runs on a contactless ordering system where the customer orders their food and drinks for a certain time and when the order goes green they go to the collection point to get it.

Research has shown that about 47 per cent of people who go to events will not bother joining a bar queue, while 45 per cent of customers will leave a queue due to long waiting times.

“For the catering company, we are increasing revenues because you’re spending more and you’re not dropping out [of the queue],” says Coen.

Skippio partnering with stadiums means users don’t have to download and log in to multiple apps when they visit a different venues, says Coen, who has his sights on venues in the UK and further afield.

Already the company has developed partnerships with Leopardstown Racecourse, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Galway International Arts Festival.