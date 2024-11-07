Innovation Awards finalist: SignON - break down barriers between deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities

SignON, created by the Adapt Centre at Dublin City University, is designed to break down communication barriers between deaf, hard of hearing and hearing communities. The software has been developed along with the school of deaf studies at Trinity College Dublin.

The technology allows someone to use a phone, or a device with a camera, to translate any sign language into their own language, says Olivia Waters, head of impact and growth strategy at the Adapt Centre. It was one of the 17 projects funded by the EU Horizon 2020 grant of €5.6 million.

“It breaks down communication barriers for people who are deaf or hard of hearing and who communicate their language in sign,” Ms Waters says.

The project, she adds, has been positive in terms of societal impact “and how the use of artificial intelligence has broadened accessibility communications”.

The project has received multiple awards, including the Science Foundation Ireland Engaged Research of the Year Award and the Social Impact Award at the Analytics and AI Awards.

Prof Andy Way led the SignON team at the Adapt Centre as its scientific lead. Dr Dimitar Shterionov, a specialist in artificial intelligence and cognitive science, also worked on the project.