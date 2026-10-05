Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris (right) and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers are putting the finishing touches to Budget 2027. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

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In advance of tomorrow’s Budget 2027 presentation by Ministers Simon Harris and Jack Chambers, film and television producers and studios across Ireland have launched a last-minute push, spearheaded by David Puttnam, to secure an enhanced tax break for regional productions in Budget 2027, three years after the Government phased out a previous scheme. Ian Curran has the details.

And while there is talk of some adjustment to inheritance tax thresholds, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on calls for more fundamental reform. Dave O’Brien, the head of tax at business advisory group Xeinadin Ireland, says making it easier for parents to transfer wealth to their children would be a more effective way of getting the €170 billion held on deposit back into circulation, potentially more effective than the Government’s proposed savings scheme.

John Loughran has stewarded the Sandymount Hotel business established by his parents through difficult times, including the post-2008 property crash and financial crisis, when it narrowly avoided the appointment of receivers. Having handed over the reins now to his son Gerard, he talks to Ian Curran about his determination to retain the business’s family-owned status and the challenges of doing so in Ireland.

Too many bosses leave it to managers to do the communicating with staff, writes Pilita Clark. Or they burden staff with long, repetitive and widely unread emails that reek of little thought or care. Against that background, the mildly chaotic half-hour weekly online sessions of cheeky, rapid-fire presentations from Octopus Energy founder and chief executive Greg Jackson and his team are certainly engaging.

Economic consultant and former senior Teagasc executive Brendan Kearney argues that replacing beef farming with forestry would boost incomes in the sector and help the State meet its climate goals.

Ireland may not be managing its current exchequer abundance, writes John FitzGerald, but it does not have to worry about the scale and growth of public debt which looms large for several of the world’s largest economies, presenting a major challenge for governments.

Closer to home, activity in the State’s services sector expanded again in September with “new business growth” hitting a 10-month high. But AIB’s latest purchasing managers index also highlights rising inflationary pressures from higher wages and energy costs. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

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