Inheritance tax options, Irish billionaires’ wealth and the massive Facebook data leak

Here we go again: leaked Facebook profile data that first surfaced in 2019 but was hard to access has now become widely available online.

The leak includes private information relating to up to 1.5 million Irish Facebook users – including more than 1,900 profiles of Irish users who say they are members of the Defence Forces and 350 profiles listing the Garda as their employer. Conor Gallagher reports.

Depending on your perspective, inheritance tax is either an essential means of wealth distribution or a form of double taxation – or perhaps both. In her column, Fiona Reddan explores potential Government reform options for this particular tax that might curry favour with voters, without hurting revenues at a tough time for the public finances.

Irish billionaires have been having a good time lately. Indeed, most billionaires have seen their fortunes increase over the past year. Charlie Taylor has the details on who is worth what, according to the latest estimates from wealth trackers Forbes.

The Corporate Governance Institute, an Enterprise Ireland-backed company aims to “democratise” governance training for board directors at home and abroad through online courses, believes that despite recent scandals, Ireland can become among the best in the world for boardroom standards. Mark Paul talks to the founders.

Developer Michael O’Flynn is set to proceed with the development of 1,137 apartments as part of a €625 million mixed-use scheme on Dublin’s Naas Road following the expiration of the planning appeals period. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Also in our Wednesday commercial property coverage, Solas Living, a new platform focused on the supply of affordable rental homes in the greater Dublin area, has completed its first round of acquisitions, paying about €40 million for 157 units across six schemes in Dublin and Kildare.

Confidence among businesses in the Irish services sector was at its highest level in March since mid-2018 on the back of hopes that vaccinations will enable the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Colin Gleeson reports.

Finally one of the country’s best known fashion brands, Magee, has introduced a redundancy programme in response to “a Covid-19 induced drastic drop in sales revenue”. Gordon Deegan reports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.