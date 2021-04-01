Diaceutics secures deal to provide Covid testing data insights in US

Irish data analytics company Diaceutics has secured a data licensing agreement to provide Covid-19 testing data insights in the US, enabled by its diagnostic network DXRX.

The value of the agreement, which is with an unnamed global pharmaceutical company, was not disclosed, with Diaceutics citing confidentiality. The company said the contract value does not change management’s expectations of performance for the current financial year.

Diaceutics’ €26 million DXRX platform, which was launched last October, aims to support the use of precision medicines, helping to get precision drugs to more patients who will benefit from them.

More than 400 Covid-19 treatments are now in development, enabling Diaceutics to address the opportunity presented by the market.

“We are delighted to be able to facilitate access to this valuable Covid-tested patient cohort. This first Covid-19 data-licensing agreement for the company provides testing data insights and analytics to pharmaceutical companies actively developing treatments for the disease,” said Diaceutics chief executive Peter Keeling. “With hundreds of Covid-19 treatments now in development to address a pandemic at global scale, it is critically important that pharmaceutical companies lean in towards digital testing solutions such as those enabled by DXRX, to ensure that they have the data insights, and testing infrastructure required to get patients tested and treated.”