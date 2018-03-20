Fizz goes out of champagne for the Irish

Champagne corks may have been popped over the weekend in honour of Ireland’s Grand Slam victory, but our thirst for fancy bubbles remains subdued - even as economic growth has recovered.

According to new figures from the French trade association Comité interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne (CIVC), some 474, 853 bottles of champagne were exported to Ireland last year, down by 10 per cent on 2016, at a total value of €8.5 million. This puts Ireland as the 30th largest export market for champagne last year.

It’s a far cry however from the heady years of the Celtic Tiger; in 2007 we imported over 1 million bottles of Tattinger, Veuve Clicquot or Moet & Chandon, or about one bottle for every three and a half adults. But it’s also up on the austerity years.

The last time we won the grand slam coincided with the height of the recession and the nadir of our champagne drinking. Back in 2009 for example, our economy declined by 4.6 per cent, and as the recession and austerity dawned, it sapped our appetite for bubbles. Just 337,323 bottles were sold that year, down by more than 200 per cent on the Celtic Tiger highs. This decline in our drinking habits meant that in 2012 the Central Statistics Office took champagne out of the basket of goods it uses to calculate the consumer price index, (CPI), a measure of inflation.

Since then however, our appetite has grown once more but never fully recovered, howevering at around 450-550,000 bottles each year. It does mean however that champagne is once more back in the CPI, along with another separate category for sparkling wines, as champagne only comes from a particular region of France. Indeed our love for cheaper varieties of sparkling wine, such as prosecco and cava, may be stealing business away from champagne suppliers.

The figures also show a steady rise in the cost per bottle of champagne imported, up from €14.60 a bottle in 2000, to €17.90 in 2017. Of course the import cost is only a fraction of what we end up paying, with much of the additional cost down to duties. Sparkling wines and champagne attract almost double the rate of excise as still wines, at about €9.45 a bottle - although Lidl has been known to sell cut-price champagne at just €12.49 a bottle on special offer.

The figures from CIVC also show that total global exports of champagne reached a record €4.9 billion last year, up by 3.5 per cent on the year. The UK (27.8m bottles) was the biggest market for champagne, followed by the US (23.1m bottles), and Japan (12.9m).