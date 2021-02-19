Ulster Bank to exit the Republic as NatWest confirms wind down

Ulster Bank, the third biggest lender in the State, it is to be put into wind-down, marking the biggest development in the banking market since the height of the financial crisis.

The group’s parent, NatWest, said in a statement that it will begin a “phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years that will be managed in an orderly and considered manner”. Ulster Bank Limited’s banking business in Northern Ireland is unaffected.

NatWest said it has agreed to sell about €4 billion of performing commercial loans to AIB and that it is in early talks with Permanent TSB and other strategic banking companies about their potential interest in buying “certain retail and SME assets, liabilities and operations”.

It added that the preference is to focus on discussions with companies “who can provide customers with full banking services in the Irish market”.

Phased withdrawal

“Following an extensive review and despite the progress that has been made, it has become clear Ulster Bank will not be able to generate sustainable long terms returns for our shareholders,” said NatWest chief executive Alison Rose. “As a result, we are to begin a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland over the coming years which will be undertaken with careful consideration of the impact on customers and our colleagues.”

The decision by NatWest brings to an end five months of speculation since The Irish Times reported last September that an exit of the Irish market was under active consideration, as the challenge of turning around a business struggling with high costs and low profitability has become even greater as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The big issue for NatWest has been the high level trapped capital tied up in Republic, which has been delivering little or no return for the group, which is majority owned by the UK government.

Ulster Bank has about a 15 per cent share of the mortgage market, 20 per cent of small business (SME) lending and a strong corporate banking business - making its exit much more significant than any of the other overseas banks that have retrenched from the State since the financial crisis.