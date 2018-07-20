Rising US interest rates drive Beazley profit down 64%

Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley reported a 64 per cent fall in its first-half pre-tax profit on Friday, as its investment returns were hurt by the impact of rising US interest rates on its bond portfolio.

The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said its pre-tax profit fell to $57.5 million, for the six months ended June, from $158.7 million a year earlier.

Gross premiums written, however, rose 15 per cent to $1.32 billion, helped by Beazley’s property division, where rates have risen sharply after the heavy catastrophe losses suffered by insurers and reinsurers last year. - Reuters