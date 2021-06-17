Mortgage arrears total declines despite high jobless rate

The number of homeloans classified as being in arrears has fallen despite the economic upheaval associated with Covid-19.

Figures published by the Central Bank show that the number of owner-occupier mortgage accounts in arrears fell by 2,838 in the first quarter of 2021.

This was primarily driven by a decline in shorter-term arrears – those in arrears for less than 90 days – which fell by 1,776. Longer-term accounts in arrears – those behind in their repayments by a year or more – also declined, falling by 619 accounts.

Many predicted the pandemic and the associated rise in unemployment would trigger a spike in arrears. However, temporary payment breaks agreed between borrowers and lenders and Government financial supports have helped keep the level of arrears in check.

Some 89,000 mortgage holders availed of payment breaks in the initial phase of the pandemic last year.

The Central Bank data suggests 5.2 per cent of all owner-occupier mortgage accounts were in arrears of 90 days or more at the end of March, representing 37,723 mortgage accounts..

Overdue

Of these 17 per cent (or 8,632 accounts) were overdue by between two and five years, 20 per cent (or 10,451 accounts) were in arrears by between five and 10 years, while 10 per cent (or 5,416) were in arrears greater than 10 years.

Of the owner-occupier accounts in arrears, 7,260 accounts (or 14 per cent) are currently part of a legal process.

The courts granted an order for repossession or sale of the property affecting 42 accounts while a total of 21 private dwelling homes were taken into possession by lenders during the quarter, down from 29 properties in the previous quarter.

The figures show there were 96,414 residential mortgage accounts for Irish buy-to-let (BTL) properties, with an outstanding balance of €15 billion. Some 14,532 of these were in arrears, a decrease of 606 accounts or 4 per cent over the quarter.