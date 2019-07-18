Michael Fingleton jnr fails to appear at INBS inquiry

Michael Fingleton jnr, son of the former managing director of Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS), failed to turn up at a scheduled appearance before an inquiry into the now-defunct lender on Thursday.

Brian O’Moore, SC, of the legal practitioner team assisting the long-running inquiry into suspected regulatory breaches at INBS before its demise, said that Mr Fingleton jnr, who had failed to respond to attempts to contact him on his expected testimony, including e-mail correspondence as recently as last Friday.

The lack of engagement represented a “lack of courtesy”, given that Mr Fingleton jnr, had also served as a top executive with INBS in London and had corresponded with the inquiry in recent months on the unavailability of his father to attend hearings due to ill health.

While Mr O’Moore said that it would be up to the three-member inquiry panel to decide on the next steps, its chairperson solicitor Marian Shanley said that as Mr Fingleton jnr is resident outside of the Republic, the inquiry hasn’t the power to summons him. He is based in London.

Mr Fingleton jnr worked closely with INBS’s one-time UK head, Gary McCollum, who was based in Belfast, in managing the group’s UK €4.4 billion loan book up until early 2010.

The inquiry proceeded on Thursday with evidence from former INBS chairman Michael Walsh. It is looking specifically at INBS’s reliance on profit-sharing agreements with major developers that it funded before the property market crashed more than a decade ago.