Insurer FBD defends 110% profit jump amid political fire

Insurer FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon said on Thursday that she won’t apologise for delivering a surprise doubling in profits in the first half.

The result came as an “exceptionally benign winter” resulted in fewer weather-related claims and the value of assets in the group’s investments portfolio jumped.

The Republic’s only indigenous publicly-quoted insurer reported that its pretax profit jumped 110 per cent to €38.7 million on the year-earlier period, beating analysts’ expectations.

“We are advertising motor insurance from €399. I don’t think in an environment where the average award for whiplash is €16,000 that that amounts to anything other than good value,” Ms Muldoon said in a phone interview with The Irish Times. “Insurance companies are businesses and businesses seek to make a return on capital employed in them. We are making a profit and that’s a good thing. I don’t apologise for that.”

The return of the Irish insurance industry to profitability since 2017 after years of losses – during which FBD was forced to seek a bailout bond investment from a Canadian investor – has been politically contentious as households and businesses have faced dramatic increases in coverage costs. The extent of the fallout was reflected in comments last month by Michael D’Arcy, the Minister of State for financial services and insurance, indicating that he doesn’t trust insurers or hold them in high regard.

Input costs

“To really bring the cost of insurance down, you have to bring the cost of inputs down,” Ms Muldoon said, adding that while court awards for personal injuries claims have “moderated at a high level” in recent times, they still haven’t come down.

FBD said that the stabilisation has been helped by the Court of Appeal overturning a €75,000 damages award in late 2017 to a woman who slipped and broke her ankle on a wet grassy slope at a shopping centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin. The court said that individuals have to exercise reasonable care for their own safety.

Still, the insurer said that awards remain “too high”, particularly for soft-tissue damage.

Legislation paving the way for the setting up of judicial councils, which would enable judges to form a committee to recalibrate awards for minor injuries, came into force last month. However, Ms Muldoon said it will be “some years” before this will have any impact. Legal costs typically account for 40-50 per cent of the cost of FBD claims that go through the litigation route, she said.

The chief executive told analysts on a call that there hasn’t been much by way of legislative change that would put pressure on judges to reduce awards, saying that “they’re all famously very precious about their independence and guard it very jealously”.

While FBD said that there was a “modest reduction” in motor injury claims in the first half of 2019, employers’ liability claims have been rising, driven by economic activity.

Net claims

Net claims incurred during the first half fell by €10.4 million from a year earlier to €94.3 million, primarily due to benign weather in 2019, while the insurer released €8.8 million of reserves that had been set aside for claims in previous years as it saw some improvement in case settlements.

FBD’s insurance underwriting business posted a €29.2 million profit, up from €18.9 million. Investment income was €9 million for the period, up from €1 million, as a result of a rally seen across bond and equity markets during the period.

FBD has little appetite to move into covering play centres and bouncy-castle providers, after a leading provider of such insurance, Axa XL, decided last month to pull out of this area, according to Ms Muldoon. However, she said FBD is interested in covering community-based events, which have been struggling in recent times to get affordable insurance.

Ms Muldoon reiterated comments to the Oireachtas Finance Committee that an estimated 20 per cent of claims the insurer receives arouse suspicion of gross exaggeration or fraud.

“We see things like psychological trauma and the impact of people’s lifestyle being added to claims,” she said, while in many cases such claims end up being withdrawn after the insurer investigates them.

While insurers’ appearing before the committee were criticised for not reporting many suspected fraud cases to gardaí, she said they are conscious that “the guards will only take on those cases that they have a reasonable prospect of pursuing all the way through the courts”.

“We don’t want to be wasting their time,” she said, conceding, however, that the industry could still do more in this area.