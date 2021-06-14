CreditLogic to provide PTSB with new digital mortgage application platform

Permanent TSB bank has signed an agreement with Irish fintech firm CreditLogic to provide a new digital application platform for mortgage applicants.

The partnership will allow mortgage applicants to complete their whole application online.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The bank is aiming to begin receiving applications via the new platform later this year.

Tom Hayes, chief technology officer with Permanent TSB, said that the new platform was part of the ongoing investment by the bank in its digital infrastructure.

“We have recently introduced a new digital based current account opening process and we expect to have this new mortgage application platform available in the second half of the year,” he said.

Eddie Dillon, chief executive of Creditlogic said that the agreement with Permanent TSB was a key milestone for the young company; “Permanent TSB is synonymous with mortgages in Ireland and to partner with them is a massive endorsement of our platform and its delivery of unique digital-first lending processes.”