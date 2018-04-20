Ulster Bank adds former Communicorp chief to board

Former Communicorp chief executive Gervaise Slowey has been added to Ulster Bank’s board of directors.

Now an independent strategic consultant, Ms Slowey served as chief executive of media group Communicorp for four years having previously held the position of global client director of Ogilvy worldwide, a communication services agency.

Communicorp controls Newstalk, TodayFM, 98FM, Spin and the Appliances Delivered brand and is owned by Denis O’Brien.

A graduate of Dublin City University, Ms Slowey has been a non-executive director of Eason since 2012.

“I welcome the appointment of Gervaise to our board of directors,” said Ulster bank chairman Des O’Shea.

“She brings a wealth of international experience across a number of industries to the table as well as an in-depth expertise in identifying and understanding customer needs which we will leverage as we pursue our ambition of becoming the number one bank for customer service, trust and advocacy,” he added.