Banker pay in the spotlight as AIB chief Bernard Byrne quits

AIB’s chief executive Bernard Byrne has handed in his notice to quit the firm he has led since May 2015, in a move that it set to heap pressure on the Government as it considers remuneration in bailed-out banks.

The move comes within two months of his chief financial officer, Mark Bourke, signalling he was leaving the bank to head up the finance function at Portuguese lender Novo Banco.

“It was a very grim day in my life when Bernard told me that he had an external opportunity which he wanted to pursue,” said Richard Pym, chairman of AIB. “The fact that it came so soon after the resignation of our CFO, Mark Bourke, made it doubly difficult.”

Mr Byrne is to take up a new role as deputy chief executive of Davy Group, where he will also replace Kyran McLaughlin as head of capital markets. He will take up his new positions in May.

It’s understood the role is corporate client based and takes in the substantial part of the business outside of private wealth. It involves corporate broking, corporate finance, institutional sales, and refinancing.

“Bernard is a very successful and well-established CEO level executive board member with over 20 years of board level experience in a range of complex, dynamic, regulated, domestic and international businesses in public, private equity and semi state sectors,” said Davy.

“Currently the CEO and former CFO of AIB plc, he held similar roles in ESB, IWP International plc and ESBI.”

Mr Byrne, who joined the bailed-out bank in 2010 as chief financial officer, subsequently headed up the retail operation before becoming chief executive and presiding over the return of the bank to the main stock markets in Dublin and London in June last year. That transaction led to the State’s sale of a 28.8 per cent stake in the bank and raised €3.4 billion for taxpayers.

Mr Pym said at a banking conference last week that pay restrictions for bailed-out banks have turned AIB into a “training ground” for bankers who then move to higher-paid roles with competitors.

“Ireland is, I guess, the only country in the world that raises barriers for domestic banks” while encouraging foreign competitors, he said, adding that a ban on performance-related pay among rescued Irish banks makes it “very difficult” for Irish-owned banks.

Mr Byrne said in an interview with The Irish Times Inside Business podcast, aired last week, that the group had lost a “mid-teens” percentage of almost 200 most senior managers since it returned to the main Dublin and London stock markets in June last year.

He said the turnover of senior staff is higher than normal and is “accelerating” as overseas financial firms prepare to move operations to Dublin as a result of Brexit.

Currently, any bonus plan involving a bailed-out Irish bank is subject to an effective tax rate of 89 per cent, as a result of a measure injected into the 2011 Finance Act.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last month hired Korn Ferry, one of the world’s largest headhunting firms, to assess remuneration across bailed-out lenders, which is expected to recommend a return of bonuses.

However, industry sources say the removal of the prohibitive tax charge would be very difficult to push through politically, especially with a minority Government in place.

The chief executive will remain with the group into 2019 it seeks to find a successor. Group chief operating officer Tomas O’Midheach was recently appointed deputy CEO, while group treasurer Donal Galvin was appointed deputy CFO.

“Mr Byrne can be proud of the many changes he introduced in the bank, including a renewed focus on customers and staff engagement,” said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. “He leaves the bank in a much stronger financial position as outlined in this morning’s trading statement.”

The resignation took the focus off a trading statement from AIB on Friday, which showed that the group’s non-performing loans fell by 29 per cent to €7.2 billion in the nine months to the end of December, helped by a sale of soured loan portfolio during the period and as the bank continued to restructure distressed loans in a growing economy.

The bank’s interim management statement on Friday said that its net loans increased by €500 million to €60.5 million in the first nine months of the year, reflecting strong growth in new lending, notwithstanding the continued reduction in non-performing loans.

“Following a positive financial performance in [the first half], we continue to deliver strong profitability, generate capital and increase lending,” said Mr Byrne.