Russell Brand found guilty of raping woman and sexually assaulting three others

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others over the course of five years.

Brand (51), was described during his trial as a ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator who raped women in a hotel room, in a bar toilet and at his luxury London townhouse. He also sexually assaulted women in front of his entourage at their workplaces, including at a radio station and television studio.

The Hollywood actor turned online influencer was accused of “gaslighting” his victims after the attacks, and treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end” to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite.

Brand stood outside the door of the dock shortly before the jury delivered their verdicts and looked at his wife, Laura, saying: “Laura, I love you.”

Wearing a grey three-piece suit, he appeared to be praying in the dock before he was convicted of four offences on Thursday after a four-week trial at Southwark crown court.

He had pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six women, in allegations spanning 10 years from 1999.

Brand claimed he could not remember some of the incidents and that others had been consensual sexual encounters that had been “reimagined” or “unfavourably reframed” after the publication of sexual misconduct allegations against him in a 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, and London Times and Sunday Times reports.

But Brand closed his eyes, as a jury found him guilty of four offences after eight hours and 30 minutes of deliberations.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, praised the panel of four women and eight men, and said: “You’ve been convicted of a numbers of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is a significant custodial term. My current view is that I have to therefore remand you in custody.”

He said Brand would be sentenced on Monday.

Brand held his head high and appeared emotionless as he was led away by the dock officers down to the cells.

Brand’s trial heard victims had been haunted by their encounters with the former presenter and that they had “bravely” come forward to the tell “the truth” after realising they were not alone.

The prosecutor, Riel Karmy-Jones, said they described a similar pattern of behaviour from the comedian that started with compliments, flattery and flirting before a “personality change”. “His eyes changed, he snapped, from charming to frightening to nasty,” she said.

But Brand’s barrister, Ian Winter, denied the television personality was a “psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal”. He claimed Brand was respectful when women said no and that being “rude or acting like a crazy idiot” during sex is not a crime if there is consent.

In his closing speech on Monday, the barrister also questioned why Brand’s accusers had not screamed, kicked out or slapped Brand when they were raped. “Not one of them resisted or screamed or even tried to leave,” he said.

Det Supt Andy Furphy, from the Metopolitan police, praised the “extraordinary courage, resilience and determination” of Brand’s victims. In a statement, he said: “Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to prey on and exploit women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

He also paid tribute to the “professionalism and determination” of the team of detectives and specialist staff who worked on the high-profile investigation, which attracted widespread international coverage.

“Finally, I would urge anyone who may have been a victim of rape or serious sexual assault to speak to us. You will be listened to, supported and treated with dignity and respect,” he said. – Guardian