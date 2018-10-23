Air France increases capacity on Cork-Paris route

Air France KLM will increase the capacity on its Cork-Paris route by 24 per cent from later this month as a result of the deployment of a larger aircraft. An additional 336 seats per week will be available on the service.

The airline began operating a daily flight between Cork Airport and Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport in May this year. The route was initially announced as a summer service, but was later extended to a year-round one due to positive booking trends.

“The extra capacity will offer our Irish customers more choice and connectivity, further facilitating growth in both the inbound and outbound markets,” said Bénédicte Duval, General Manager of Air France KLM for the UK & Ireland.

Connecting airport

Cork Airport managing director Niall Mac Carthy said the additional seats would make it even easier for French tourists to travel to the south of Ireland and explore the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East. It will also benefit Irish passengers travelling to Paris or using it as a connecting airport.

“The deployment of a new Embraer E-190 aircraft, resulting in increased capacity on the Cork-Paris route this winter, is testament to Air France’s confidence in the route and the support it has enjoyed in the past six months,” he said.

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer E-190 aircraft, carrying up to 100 passengers. Fares start from €129 return, including taxes and charges. The airline also operates four daily flights from Dublin to Paris.

More than 2.4 million passengers are expected to travel this year through Cork Airport, which is forecasting growth of 4 per cent for 2018.