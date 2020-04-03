Bank of Ireland extends AA partnership in UK to at least 2028

Bank of Ireland said on Friday it has extended its long-term financial services partnership with the AA in the UK for an additional three years to at least 2028.

The joint venture, established in 2015, currently has around 90,000 customers and a balance sheet of about £700 million (€799 million).

The Irish lender also has a long-standing joint venture with the Post Office in the UK.

The extension of the AA partnership “will further enhance the alignment of both parties to drive mutual benefits, and is a key part of” Bank of Ireland’s UK strategy”, the bank said.

Products will now include AA branded car finance, which will sit alongside the successful savings and personal loan product, it said.

“The AA is a highly trusted and recognised brand and we are proud to have extended our partnership so that, together, we can continue to serve both new and existing AA customers for many years to come,” said Ian McLaughlin, Bank of Ireland UK chief executive.