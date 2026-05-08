PTSB revenues grew 10% in first quarter before Austrian deal

PTSB said its revenues grew 10 per cent in the first quarter, with ongoing mortgage growth helped by a jump in business banking lending and a doubling of consumer lending after an overhaul of its personal loans offering.

The bank’s net interest margin – difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends to customers – also expanded by 0.1 of a percentage point to 2.13 per cent, according a trading update issued on Friday before its annual general meeting (AGM).

The increase in revenue also served to lower PTSB’s cost-to-income ratio to 72 per cent from 75 per cent for last year, and leaves it on track, it said, to fall below 70 for the year as a whole. Still, that remains well above the typical retail bank target of about 50 per cent.

The bank’s share of a growing mortgage market amounted to 19 per cent in the quarter, slightly below its 20 per cent slice of activity a year earlier. Home loans accounted for 93 per cent of its portfolio at the end of last year.

Business lending surged 18 per cent on year-ago period, while new personal term lending soared 105 per cent, albeit off a low base. Total gross loans rose 3 per cent to €22.7 billion.

“PTSB has made a positive start to 2026, with higher margins and a larger balance sheet delivering revenue growth of 10 per cent in the first quarter,” chief executive, Eamonn Crowley said. “Asset quality remains robust, and our funding and capital positions are strong.”

Vienna-based Bawag emerged last month as the winner of the sale process for PTSB, agreeing to buy the State-controlled lender for almost €1.62 billion.

Bawag said in a transaction agreement document that it plans to carry out a “detailed review” of product lines it has on offer in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, with a view to rolling them out in Ireland. This will include household energy-efficiency loans, small-business and self-employed banking products, investment brokerage services, and the financing of residential and commercial property development and investment, according to the document.

Executives from the Austrian banking group have also indicated they may move PTSB into commercial property, public-sector lending and potentially corporate lending. This has underpinned hopes that the smallest of the remaining three Irish banks will become a real challenger to its larger peers.