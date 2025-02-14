British lender NatWest posts better-than-expected annual profit

NatWest’s stock price has risen 109 per cent in the last 12 months.

NatWest said on Friday its annual profit beat forecasts, boosted by progress in its growth strategy, improving productivity and active management of capital.

The British lender reported a pretax operating profit of £6.2 billion (€7.5 billion) for the year ended December 31st, in line with 2023 levels and surpassing analysts' forecasts of £6.1 billion.

The lender reported total loans of £372 billion, up 3.5 per cent year on year in its sixth consecutive year of total loan growth. Impairments also fell to £359 million in 2024, from £578 million in 2023.

NatWest set a new performance target of achieving a return on tangible equity of between 15-16 per cent in 2025 and over 15 per cent by 2027.

READ MORE

The lender - which once boasted assets of £2.2 trillion, more than double the size of the British economy - is now a fraction of that size after a multi-year restructuring.

Costs over the year rose to £7.9 billion, compared to the previous year’s £6.8 billion.

NatWest’s stock price has risen 109 per cent in the last 12 months, as investors warmed to its £4 billion capital redistribution programme and sharpened focus on UK business, consumer and mortgage lending.

The UK taxpayer’s stake in the bank fell below 7 per cent on Friday, down from 38 per cent in December 2023, leaving NatWest on course to return to full private ownership this year after its £45 billion government bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. - Reuters