State and NatWest launch surprise sell-down of Permanent TSB shares

Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley at the announcement of the bank's latest annual results in March. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

The Government and UK banking giant NatWest moved on Thursday evening to start a surprise sell-down of some of the shares they each hold in Permanent TSB (PTSB), taking advantage of how the stock has soared more than 50 per cent it he past 12 months.

They each placed placing about 3 per cent of PTSB’s stock on the market in a co-ordinated move.

It marks the first time the State, which committed €4 billion to PTSB during the financial crisis, has sold shares in the lender since 2015.

NatWest received a 16.7 per cent stake late last year as part payment for loans it sold in its Ulster Bank unit to PTSB. The share sale will reduce its holding to 13.6 per cent. The holding of Irish taxpayers will reduce from 62.4 per cent to 59.4 per cent.

Goldman Sachs is managing the share sale, which launched after European stock markets closed on Wednesday.

Shares in PTSB have soared almost 140 per cent since it emerged in February 2021 that its chief executive Eamonn Crowley was in discussions to buy much of Ulster Bank’s loan book, after NatWest confirmed that it was pulling out of the Republic. Much of the surge has also been down to rising interest rates.

PTSB’s purchase of €6.1 billion of mortgages and €165 million of microbusiness loans since last November from Ulster Bank, and imminent purchase of the UK-owned lender’s Lombard Asset Finance Business, has transformed the prospects of the bank.

Central bank rate hikes, with the European Central Bank’s main deposit rate having jumped from minus 0.5 per cent last July to 3.25 per cent, have also lured investors into PTSB and other banks.