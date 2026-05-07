Farming & Food

National Ploughing Championships move start date to avoid Ryder Cup clash

The annual farming event will take place several days after the golfers depart

Competitors on the second day of last year's National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, near Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Alan Betson
Competitors on the second day of last year's National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, near Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photograph: Alan Betson
Caroline O'Doherty
Thu May 07 2026 - 13:462 MIN READ

The putter will take priority over the plough next year as the National Ploughing Championships get pushed out by a week to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.

The annual event – the biggest in the farming calendar – normally takes place over three days in the middle of September but it will be delayed in 2027 to the slightly later time of September 21-23rd.

A venue for the ploughing has not yet been confirmed but the Ryder Cup – one of the biggest events in the international golf calendar – will be held at Adare Manor, Co Limerick, from September 13-19th.

While it would be possible to select a farm to host the ploughing a good distance from Adare, running simultaneous events with an expected combined attendance of almost half a million people would put strain on traffic and crowd management for gardaí, transport companies and accommodation providers.

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Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association told Midlands 103 radio that work was under way to select a venue for the 2027 event.

This year’s ploughing, running from September 15-17th, will be held in Screggan near Tullamore, Co Offaly, for the second time in two years.

“We’re leaving Tullamore [next year], that’s for sure. We have been there for two years and it’s time to move,” she said.

“It gives a new county a chance to benefit because the local ploughing club benefit from stewarding at the event, people get to work at the event. It’s really important to give back when you go to a venue.”

The National Ploughing Championships are a combination of competition, exhibition, trade show and social event.

The Ryder Cup takes place every two years and is a contest between a team of the best golfers from the United States competing against a team of the best from across Europe.

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Caroline O'Doherty

Caroline O'Doherty

Caroline O'Doherty is the Climate and Science Correspondent with The Irish Times
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