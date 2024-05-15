Dawn Meats signs Korean contract after market opens to Irish beef

Laurence Bolger, business development manager at Dawn Meats (right) with a delegation from South Korea after that market was opened to Irish beef for the first time

Dawn Meats has welcomed the opening of the South Korean market to Irish beef for the first time this week, and announced that it has secured an initial multimillion euro contract for monthly shipments with a leading South Korean company.

Two Dawn Meats plants – Grannagh in Co Waterford and Charleville in Co Cork – are among seven Irish plants to win approval for the supply of beef cuts and offal to the South Korean market. Rivals Kepak, ABP Slaney Meats and Liffey Meats have also been approved.

Dawn Meats already supplies other markets in the region, including the Philippines and Japan.