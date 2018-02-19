United Oil & Gas appoints Graham Martin as chairman

London-listed United Oil & Gas has announced the appointment of Graham Martin as a non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

United Oil & Gas was established to explore, appraise and develop low risk assets in Europe and North Africa and to develop higher risk, higher impact exploration projects in Latin America and Africa.

Mr Martin was described by the company on Monday as “an experienced senior natural resources executive” that would bring “a wealth of international expertise”.

He is currently a non-executive director at Kenmare Resources, one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon listed in London and Dublin.

He has also previously served as an executive director, general counsel and company secretary at Tullow Oil.

From 1997 until 2016, Mr Martin was “centrally involved” in the growth of Tullow Oil into a FTSE100 business, and in the company’s transformative mergers and acquisitions programme.

Prior to Tullow Oil, Mr Martin was a partner at the US energy law firm Vinson & Elkins LLP, having started his legal career in Scotland.

United Oil & Gas chief executive Brian Larkin said he was “delighted” with the appointment.

“We have, from the outset, stated a clear vision to build an oil and gas company that will successfully operate in exploration, development and production stages,” he said.

“Graham’s addition to our board will further strengthen our strategic and corporate experience and will help us in achieving this goal and in ultimately delivering superior shareholder returns.”