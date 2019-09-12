Greencoat renewables generated €27.1m net cash in first half

Greencoat Renewables generated €27.1 million in net cash in the first six months of the year having further added to its portfolio in the period.

The group’s investments generated almost 556 gigawatt hours of electricity in the period ended June 30th when pre-tax profit rose 17 per cent to €13.7 million.

In March, Greencoat increased its share of the Cloosh Valley wind farm in Co Galway to 25 per cent, investing €72 million. In the same month it issued 140 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of €148 million.

The company said the Irish market remains a “very attractive jurisdiction for investment”. In the first half of this year, wind generation delivered about 32 per cent of the country’s electricity.

In total, Greencoat has full ownership of nine wind farms and stakes in a further four. Those assets generated revenue of €47.6 million during the period.

Greencoat is run by an investment management company which charged fees of €2.4 million in the first six months of the year, up from €1.3 the previous year.

Diversify

“I am pleased to announce strong six month results for Greencoat Renewables which also saw the generating portfolio grow and diversify, continued robust dividend cover, and another oversubscribed equity placing,” said Ronan Murphy, the company’s non-executive chairman.

“The outlook for the business remains positive, with an attractive pipeline of growth opportunities in Ireland, and the ability to make opportunistic acquisitions elsewhere in Europe, ” he added.

Commenting on the results in a note to clients, Davy analyst Michael Mitchell said Greencoat appears to be finding its “operational stride”.

“Its continued progress in Ireland and the potential to add assets in Europe suggest that there is more to come,” he said, reiterating the stockbroker’s “outperform” recommendation on the stock.