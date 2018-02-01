Eir hangs up; Bartra’s social housing; Irish wave energy and the businss of sport

Eir has pulled the plug on its bid for the National Broadband Plan, throwing the whole project into doubt. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the reasons behind the decision and reassurances by Minister for Communications Denis Naughten that it will have no affect on one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the State.

Bartra Capital Property, a company backed by developer Richard Barrett, may offer to build 400 social dwellings under a new Government scheme that would see local authorities lease properties form from pension funds and other institutional investors for 25 years, writes Barry O’Halloran.

A wave energy device designed by Cork-based company Ocean Energy is to be constructed in the US and tested in the US navy’s test site off the Hawaiian island of Oahu by the end of the year. Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington.

The National Asset Management Agency lent €384 million to indebted borrowers to fund ongoing projects during the nine months to September 30th, the agency said as it reported a profit of €242 million for the third quarter of last year. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

With doubts over the appointment of a digital safety commission now dispelled, Karlin Lillington looks at how the office should be established if it is to properly police the internet.

In theBusiness podcast’s monthly focus on the business of sport, Ciarán Hancock and Teneo PSG’s Michael O’Keeffe talk to IRFU CEO Philip Browne about the failed Rugby World Cup bid, moving Six Nations coverage from RTÉ to TV3, the rising price of tickets and the economic future of the Irish provincial model.

The podcast also looks at the latest disaster for German car makers - revelations that a group funded by them tested diesel engine emissions by exposing humans to exhaust fumes.