Revenue extends payment date for property tax

The State’s tax collector has extended the date for payment of the property tax to July 21st.

Revenue said on Wednesday that the deduction date for property owners who pay their local property tax by direct debit has been moved out “given the continuing situation regarding Covid-19”.

In March, Revenue extended the original deduction date of March 21st to May 21st and has now further extended that.

Revenue said that property owners do not need to advise them or take any action.

The local property tax is a self-assessed tax charged on the market value of residential properties in the State.