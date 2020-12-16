Residential property prices fell again in October

Residential property prices continued to fall in October, but the pace of decline moderated, new data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

The property price index fell 0.4 per cent in the year to October, compared to a drop of 0.8 per cent in September.

The decline was more pronounced in Dublin, where prices were 1.2 per cent lower over the year. House prices decreased by 1.5 per cent, but apartments rose 1 per cent. Fingal recorded the highest house price growth, at 2.5 per cent, while Dublin City saw a decline of 4.4 per cent.

Outside the Dublin area, property prices climbed 0.4 per cent overall. House prices were 0.5 per cent higher, and apartment prices gained 0.6 per cent. The South West region put in the strongest performance, rising at 3.3 per cent, but the Mid-West saw a prices fall by 4 per cent.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a chilling effect on the property market, with banks putting additional restrictions on lending as the economic impact of Covid-19 increased uncertainty.

Off the peak

Across the State, property prices are still 17 per cent off the peak recorded in 2007, with Dublin prices 22.3 per cent lower and the rest of the country recording a 19.6 per cent decline.

Since the crash, property prices have risen by 84.6 per cent from the low point hit in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices are 92.5 per cent higher than the low recorded in February 2012, with the rest of the country 84.9 per cent higher than the May 2013 trough.