OECD projections suggest little upside from zero-covid approach

New Zealand and Australian coronavirus policy failed to safeguard their economies

While Ireland’s economy did not reap any additional damage from eschewing the zero-covid approach, it had a huge human cost. File photograph: The Irish Times

While Ireland’s economy did not reap any additional damage from eschewing the zero-covid approach, it had a huge human cost. File photograph: The Irish Times

 

An enduring feature of the debate around anti-virus restrictions in Ireland over the past year, in particular, was comparisons between the economic impact of the regime here and the hit in so-called zero-covid countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The zero-covid strategy involves eliminating the virus through draconian lockdowns and keeping it out by sealing borders. Ireland’s looser strategy sought to minimise the virus without going full elimination.

The scientists promoting zero covid in Ireland have for 12 months loudly suggested it would be better for the economy, despite little evidence apart from one set of economic projections that appeared in the medical journal The Lancet.

Global economic growth projections this week from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) should put to bed the notion that zero-covid countries reaped any major economic dividend from their tough approach.

Irish gross domestic product (GDP) is skewed by multinationals, but it is still a decent indicator of the trajectory of economic performance. The OECD, which says Ireland’s domestic economy is poised to rebound strongly, predicts GDP growth this year for Ireland of 4.2 per cent, compared to 3.5 per cent in New Zealand, poster child of the zero-covid campaign, and 5.1 per cent in Australia.

Much of the growth in New Zealand and Australia is due to frothy domestic demand fuelled by booming housing markets. A similar phenomenon didn’t end well for Ireland just over a decade ago.

For 2022, the OECD pegs growth of 5.1 per cent for Ireland, higher than the 3.8 per cent it predicts for New Zealand, and 3.4 per cent in Australia. In 2020, Ireland was the only European Union country to grow, up 3.4 per cent, while New Zealand shrank by 2.9 per cent and Australia by 1.1 per cent.

Ireland is contemplating reopening to much of the world, while New Zealand and Australia seem to have no idea how or when they will reopen borders, which brings with it significant economic downside risk.

The flip side, of course, is that while Ireland’s economy did not reap any extra damage from eschewing the zero-covid approach, it had a huge human cost. Deaths in Australia and New Zealand were just a fraction of here.

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentarySIGN UP HERE
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.