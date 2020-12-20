Irish flow of freight to and from Europe to be hit by French ban

Trade in goods from continental European markets to and from Ireland will be seriously disrupted by the decision of France to ban all freight traffic from entering its territory for 48 hours.

This will immediately halt the movement of goods through the so-called UK landbridge from Ireland to continental markets. It is also likely to disrupt freight coming in the opposite direction as while the UK will still allow trucks to enter from France, many drivers will not want to travel, fearing they will be unable to return.

Aidan Flynn, general manager of the Freight Transport Association, an Irish group, said this was a “perfect storm” with Covid-19, pre-Brexit stockpiling and Christmas supplies falling at the same time.

The industry is warning that truckers could be left stranded in the UK or in France and has called for Government assistance.

Dover closed

Last night the port of Dover – through which many Irish exporters and importers move goods – announced that it was closed to trucking and passengers leaving the UK “until further notice”. Containers can continue to be sent unaccompanied.

The UK government’s Cobra emergency committee is to meet on Monday to discuss the situation, with the movement of freight traffic high on the agenda. With EU ministers also due to discuss the situation, both sides may try to find a way to allow freight to flow. The Eurotunnel is also closing.

The issue will be a major problem for Irish exporters and importers. While the Government has said that freight movements between Ireland and the UK will continue, the movement of goods through UK ports looks set to effectively stop. This will cause a particular headache for companies trading in time-sensitive food products. About 150,000 truck movements a year are recorded through the landbridge to and from Ireland.

Direct routes

A number of new direct routes from Irish to continental ports have been opened in recent months in advance of Brexit and some deliveries are likely to be redirected on to these services.

According to Mr Flynn, the latest developments would test whether there is enough direct capacity, as the Government has claimed. Direct routes typically take longer and thus cost more than normal use of the landbridge. Already there have been major delays through Kent on the way to Dover in recent days due to stockpiling ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU trading block at the end of the year.

The UK’s exit from the EU single market is expected to lead to delays in freight traffic due to new customs procedures – and if there is no trade deal, the delays could be worse.