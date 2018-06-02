France and US engage in dialogue of the deaf on world trade

Macron pleads for ‘strong multilateralism’ but US president eyes ‘easy to win’ trade war

Lara Marlowe Paris Correspondent

President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron have contrasting views on free trade. File Photograph: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron have contrasting views on free trade. File Photograph: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

 

President Emmanuel Macron and US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross laid out conflicting arguments in the trade dispute between Europe and the United States at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) ministerial meeting in Paris on May 30th.  

It was a dialogue of the deaf. Macron made a fervent plea for “strong multilateralism” and emphasised the necessity of “avoiding the worst”. He compared the present to the 1930s, when “trade war rapidly became war, full stop”.

“When a country [the US] is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win,” Trump tweeted last March 2nd.

Macron pleaded for “a profound renovation” of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). “We invented the rules, and agreed in sovereign fashion. This framework must be preserved . . . The WTO enables what? To avoid unilaterally, unco-operative measures! To correct unfair trade! It makes it possible to avoid economic warfare.”

Anticipating Trump’s announcement the following day, Macron noted that the OECD was addressing the global steel glut, at the request of the G20. “We cannot resolve it though bilateral trade wars! We can only solve it through the collective commitment of the international community.”

Macron proposed that the US, EU, China and Japan begin negotiations on reforming the WTO at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires next autumn.

Wilbur Ross was not impressed. The US is fed up with “endless talking” and prefers “bilateral actions”, said the secretary of commerce. Regarding the OECD’s mediation in the steel dispute, “there have been seven meetings in a year and a half, with no definite result . . . that’s the whole problem with free trade. People talk a lot,” Ross said.

“Every country has a duty to protect its citizens . . . that may be a populist point of view, but it’s ours,” he concluded.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.