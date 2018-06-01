EU hits Bourbon and Harley-Davidsons in response to US tariffs

The EU has “closed the door” on trade talks with the US after the White House hit the continent with tariffs on steel and aluminium, Brussels’ top trade official has warned.

Cecilia Malmstrom, EU trade commissioner, said Europe would no longer continue with talks over liberalising parts of EU-US trade after negotiations over getting a permanent exemption from steel tariffs failed.

“We are not going to enter into any negotiations”, said Ms Malmström.

The EU has said it will hit back with its own “countermeasures” on €2.8 billion of US products like Bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorbikes in response to Donald Trump’s actions. Ms Malmström said the tariffs would be “measured” and “proportionate”.

European officials fear the Trump administration could widen its duties to include the continent’s prized car sector. Ms Malmström said the EU was following the debate on automobiles with “anxiety”. Mr Trump has ordered a trade investigation into car imports into the US.

“When they say American first, we say Europe united”, said Ms Malmström. “We are not in a trade war but in a very difficult situation caused by the US”.

Earlier, the other states hit by US steel and aluminium tariffs responded with their own penalty schemes. Mexico, complaining that the tariffs will “distort international trade” threatened to penalise US imports including pork, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel.

In Canada, prime minister Justin Trudeau said the tariffs were “totally unacceptable”. Canada announced plans to slap tariffs on 12.8 billion Canadian dollars’ worth of US products, ranging from steel to yoghurt and toilet paper.

Speaking on RTE’s News at One, former taoiseach John Bruton said: “We’ve got to be patient and stay united. If the European Union is united, particularly if it has Canada and Mexico united with it, we can exercise very great influence in the United States. On the other hand if each country of the 28 EU countries were tor try to make its own special deal with American then none of us would prosper.”

