Businesses more proactive in getting Brexit ready

So far this year, 7,255 businesses in the Republic with operations in the UK operations have engaged with a critical customs registration process to ease delays post-Brexit.

Updated figures from Revenue show that businesses have been more proactive so far this year than the entirety of 2017 and 2018 in applying for a customs Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number. The tax authority has contacted more than 84,000 businesses likely to be affected by Brexit.

An EORI number is a requirement for traders dealing with non-EU “third countries” and will be required for businesses with UK operations in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The head of Revenue’s Brexit unit, Lynda Slattery, said the organisation is intensifying its engagement with businesses to ensure they’re not exposed in the event of a no-deal.

“If you are one of the businesses that hasn’t got your EORI, make sure you don’t leave your business at a disadvantage, take that first step and apply for your EORI now,” she said.

Some 85 per cent of import trade last year came from businesses with EORI number, Ms Slattery added, while 84 per cent of the export trade was carried out by businesses with an EORI.

However, some sectors have left themselves particularly exposed. About a third of business in the wholesale and retail trade and 15 per cent of businesses in the construction industry who trade with the UK have not applied for an EORI number.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, welcomed Revenue’s increased engagement and warned that those businesses that haven’t applied for an EORI will be disadvantaged.

“If you trade with the UK, Brexit will most definitely impact your business. It is of great importance in minimising disruption to your business come 31st October that you act now,” Mr Donohoe said.