ECB keeps rates on hold amid trade turmoil

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left euro zone interest rates on hold for a second straight month as it weighs up the outlook for inflation amid a slowdown in trade and political turmoil in France.

The bank’s governing council kept its key deposit rate at 2 per cent, a move that was widely expected, while saying its “assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged”.

The bank, however, upgraded its growth forecast for the bloc to 1.2 per cent this year from 0.9 per cent previously but trimmed next year’s projection from 1.1 per cent to 1 per cent on the back of falling global demand linked to US tariffs.

The council said it sees headline inflation for the bloc averaging 2.1 per cent in 2025 and 1.7 per cent in 2026.

With inflation expected to fall below its 2 per cent target rate next year, markets are pricing in at least one more rate cut in the current cycle. Policymakers have, however, emphasised that the bar for another interest rate cut is high.

Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel recently described the economy as being in a “kind of equilibrium,” with inflation and rates both at 2 per cent.

The bank’s main lending rate, to which ECB tracker mortgages are linked, remains at 2.15 per cent.

Attention will now turn to president Christine Lagarde’s post-meeting press conference and how she views the current trade and political outlook.

“We’re looking to see a partial upgrade to growth expectations today and perhaps further confirmation that inflationary pressure is subdued,” Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, said.

“The euro zone economy is proving resilient to US trade tariffs, albeit that activity is below potential and likely to stay there for the remainder of 2025.”