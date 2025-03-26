UK government to slash spending after growth forecast halved

Rachel Reeves delivering her spring statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves sought to blame global headwinds for a sharp slowdown in the British economy, as the Chancellor of the Exchequer tries to stabilise the UK’s finances with sweeping spending cuts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility now expects GDP to grow by just 1 per cent this year, compared with its previous forecast of 2 per cent, Reeves announced in the House of Commons on Wednesday as part of her spring economic update. Reeves also outlined a £6 billion (€7.2 billion) reduction in government spending alongside the growth downgrade, as she pledged to stick to her fiscal rules.

“I am not satisfied with these numbers,” she said of the forecasts, claiming that her planning reforms – a key plank of the government’s agenda to lift growth – would add 0.2 per cent to GDP by the end of the parliament.

The UK economy has barely grown since Labour won a landslide election victory last summer, with opposition parties accusing Reeves of talking down the economy before destroying confidence with more than £40 billion in tax hikes at the October budget.

READ MORE

“What the British people know is that this is a consequence of her choices,” said Mel Stride, the Conservatives’ Treasury spokesman. “She is the architect of her own misfortune.”

Benchmark 10-year gilts erased gains after Reeves’ commitment to additional capital spending, with yields rising 2 basis points to 4.77 per cent.

Reeves said the world has changed and pointed to international factors that are weighing on growth. US President Donald Trump has upended the global trade system with widespread tariffs, while European governments are having to divert billions toward defence spending as the White House reduces its support for the Continent against Russian aggression.

Still, Britain’s weak economic outlook is a blow for Reeves, who is having to cut back government expenditure to ensure she meets her key fiscal rule, which requires day-to-day spending to be covered by tax receipts in the years ahead.

The chancellor has been forced into action because growth downgrades and higher borrowing costs have erased the historically-slim £9.9 billion margin she left herself against the rule at October’s budget.

Reeves said Wednesday that the UK would be £4.1 billion in deficit in 2029-30 if she had not taken new measures in her spring economic update. After her cuts, the headroom was fully restored to £9.9 billion according to the OBR.

“There is nothing progressive about working people paying the price of economic irresponsibility,” Reeves said. “The British people put their trust in this government because they knew that we would never take risks with the public finances.” – Bloomberg