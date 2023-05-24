Employment in Irish economy surges to new high of 2.6m despite price squeeze

Employment in the retail sector is on the rise, according to latest labour force statistics from the CSO. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The number of people at work in the State has risen to a new high of 2.6 million despite a slowdown in demand internationally and various other economic headwinds, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s latest Labour Force Survey showed the number of people classified as being in employment increased by 102,700 or 4.1 per cent to 2.61 million in the 12 months to the first quarter of this year.

A contributory factor was increased female employment.

The employment rate for females was 69.2 per cent, the highest level since the series began in 1998, while the unemployment rate for females (at 3.8 per cent) was at its lowest level.

READ MORE

The Irish economy continues to perform strongly in the face of domestic and international headwinds.

The economic sectors that saw the largest year-on-year growth in employment were the administrative and support service activities sector, which increased by 10,700 or 10.5 per cent followed by the wholesale and retail trade (up 29,500 or 9.8 per cent)

However, there were decreases in employment in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector (down 4,400 or 4.3 per cent) and the transportation and storage sector (down 2,600 or 2.3 per cent).

The strong employment numbers coincided with a steep decline in unemployment, which fell to 4.1 per cent (110,700), the lowest level since 2005, and a level that economists suggest is close to full employment.

In annual terms, unemployment fell by 16,000 or 12.7 per cent.

The overall participation rate – a key metric – stood at 64.9 per cent in the first quarter, slightly up from a year earlier. The participation rate for men was 70.6 per cent compared with 59.5 per cent for women.