Dublin rents fall, new medicines deal, and court ruling on building disputes

The cost of rent fell by more than 3 per cent in Dublin last year but rose in the rest of the country as more people left the capital and additional properties became available due to the Covid-19 crisis. Charlie Taylor crunches the numbers.

New drugs for patients with cancer, Parkinson’s disease and chronic migraine, which had been held up due to funding constraints, are to be made available on foot of a new agreement between the Government and the pharmaceutical industry. Martin Wall reports.

Deliveroo has rolled out a solution that allows customers to order food delivery directly from restaurant websites, as well as via the delivery service’s app. Charlie Taylor has the details.

The High Court has confirmed that adjudicators’ decisions in building contract disputes are binding, clarifying a key point in legislation designed to end costly construction rows. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Consumer spending declined last month as households cut back after Christmas and as the Covid-19 lockdown reduced shopping opportunities, according to data from Revolut. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Venture capital funding for start-ups collapsed last year even as overall investment for companies rose by over €100 million, new figures show. Deals under €5 million fell to €194 million from €285 million as VC investors focused their spending on later-stage companies. Charlie Taylor reports.

Construction activity ground to a halt in January due to the Covid lockdown, ending a two-month sequence of growth, writes Charlie Taylor.

Women should have the freedom to make an utter hash of things every now and then, a right that men have cheerfully taken for granted for centuries, argues FT columnist Pilita Clark.

In his column, Chris Johns wonders why so many EU governments have chosen not to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for over 70s when the European Medicines Agency has approved its use for that age group.

In our opinion piece, Stephen Donoghue of UCD notes how all three approved vaccines have their roots in academic intellectual property, providing the secret sauce for their rapid development.

