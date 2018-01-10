Inside Business podcast: Why docklands apartments are so expensive

Demand for residential property in Dublin is sky-high, particularly around Grand Canal Dock, where development company Cairn Homes is building 122 new apartments. But a hefty price tag will ensure they are not for everybody.

On this week’s Inside Business podcast, Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley shows Ciarán Hancock around the new building and talks about the high cost of construction, why we need to add more floors to our city centre buildings to reduce prices and what can be done to ameliorate the acute housing shortage. He also provides an update on Cairn’s plans for the site it acquired from RTÉ last year. But first Joe Brennan pops in to tell us about the history of Cairn.