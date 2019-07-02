Grafton Group completes acquisition of Netherlands’ Polvo

Irish builders’ merchanting and DIY company Grafton Group said it has completed the acquisition of Netherlands-based Polvo.

The deal, which was announced in April, saw Grafton agree to pay €131 million for the company, which is one of the top businesses in the specialist ironmongery, tools, ventilation systems, fixings and related products market in the Netherlands.

The company has 51 branches, and the acquisition will fit with Grafton’s existing Isero network, which the Irish company acquired in November 2015.

The deal will extend Grafton’s coverage in the southern, western and eastern regions of the Netherlands. The price tag includes €15 million for nine freehold properties.

The move will also bring new product segments of the market to Grafton, and diversify its customer base.