Property crowdfunding website seeking backers for €2.4m loan

An Irish online peer-to-peer crowdfunding platform that connects investors with experienced developers launched its biggest ever loan on Friday, asking prospective lenders to stump up €2.4 million to build 16 new homes in Limerick.

Property Bridges raises money for small developers requiring finance ranging from €300,000 to €3 million. So far is has raised finance for three other projects - one in Dublin, one in Waterford and one in Kilkenny.

The company is now raising finance for a 16 property development in Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, which will mainly include three bedroom properties aimed at the starter home market. It will raise the money in four separate tranches of €665,000 each which require the developer to hit certain milestones before the next set of funds are released. Investors, who will be paid at the end of the loan term, can expect an APR of 8.5 per cent.

Property Bridges, which is based at the NDRC in Dublin, was established by David Jelly with an aim to “unlock the property market for investors and provide a major source of non-bank finance to the construction sector”.

On its €700,000 project in Waterford, the 139 investors paid an average of €5,053 each, although investors can put up as little as €500.

Property Bridges makes its money by charging developers an arrangement fee based on a percentage of the total loan size.