Paddy McKillen jnr plans 257 apartments for Blackrock site

A company associated with Paddy McKillen jnr is planning to develop 257 apartments on a site in Blackrock, Co Dublin, formerly owned by a religious order.

Oval Target Ltd is in a pre-planning application process with An Bord Pleanála over its site in Blackrock known as St Teresa’s. The prime south Dublin land bank went for sale in June of 2017 and includes a large period house and disused school buildings that were owned by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

The land was reportedly bought by McKillen’s father, also Paddy McKillen, in September 2017 for about €30 million, backed by specialist real estate lender GreenOak which provided a €19 million loan.

Protected structure

A spokeswoman for Mr McKillen said the proposal comprises 250 apartments ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms, conversion of the protected St Teresa’s House structure into six two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, and conversion of the existing gate lodge into a one-bedroom unit.

Additionally, the company will develop a 285sq m childcare facility, a 177sq m club house and 258 car parking spaces. Some 38 per cent of the site is dedicated to public open space in the form of woodland park, courtyards and gardens, the spokeswoman said.

The site is about 350m southeast of Blackrock village, within a short drive of Dún Laoghaire harbour, and seven minutes’ walk from the Frascati Shopping Centre. It is one of the last major undeveloped sites close to the village.

The consultation process will see the company discuss the development with An Bord Pleanála and alter it, if necessary, before seeking planning permission.

Permission for a development of this size would go through the State’s fast-track system.

Under this process, once an application is submitted, An Bord Pleanála has 16 weeks to decide on the case and it can approve the plans, modify them or refuse them.