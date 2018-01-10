Concerns over our corporate taxes, tougher sanctions for bankers, and TV3’s rebrand

The State’s tax take hit a new record last year but the department of finance used the publication of its first Annual Taxation Report on Tuesday to flag its concerns about the sustainability of our ¤8 billion in corporate taxes. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details

It might be a case of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted but the Central Bank of Ireland wants the Government to introduce tough new criminal laws for errant bankers in the future. Joe Brennan reports

This will be a big year for TV3 with its first broadcasts of the Six Nations rugby tournament that it pinched from RTÉ due to kick off on February 3rd, and a rebrand under the Virgin Media name of its parent also planned for this year. Laura Slattery was at the launch of its Spring schedule

