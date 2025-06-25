Penneys parent Primark to cut about 100 jobs from Dublin HQ

Penneys parent Primark is to cut jobs at its Irish HQ. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Penneys parent company, Primark, is set to cut about 100 roles from its Dublin headquarters and plans to outsource a number of support roles to India through Accenture.

Primark is set to cut about 150 roles across its operations in the United Kingdom, United States and its Irish headquarters, with the roles expected to be from its people and culture department, as well as finance and procurement.

It is expected that 7 per cent of the 1,500 roles in its Dublin headquarters will be cut, equating to about 100 jobs.

“As we continue to grow internationally, we need to evolve our operating model to best support this ambition,” a spokeswoman for Primark said. “We’re exploring how resourcing via external partners could help support our operations so that we can focus our own resources on what we do best.

“As part of this, we are now proposing that a number of support function activities move to a third party and we are beginning a collective consultation.”

The third party will be Accenture in Mumbai.

The company said the move “unfortunately will impact a number of Primark colleagues primarily in our head office operations” and said “these are not decisions we take lightly”.

“We understand how difficult this news is for those colleagues affected and we’ll be working to support them as best we can.”

Penneys operates 38 stores in the State, in 21 different counties, and recently invested €10 million in refurbishing its first store on Mary Street.

This month, the chain completed a €5 million refurbishment of its O’Connell Street store in a “commitment to bricks and mortar” which it hopes will boost sales, as part of a planned €250 million investment programme into Ireland.

Primark which trades as Penneys in Ireland, revised down its sales outlook for 2025 in January having reported a 6 per cent drop in like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland.

Primark’s parent company, Associated British Foods, reported a 10 per cent fall in first-half profit in April, expecting a “challenging” period of trading in the rest of the year.