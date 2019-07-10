South Dublin residential development site ready to go at €3.5m guide price

Agent Vincent Finnegan is guiding €3.5 million for a 0.64 acre site in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, with full planning permission for the development of 32 apartments .

Located at Loreto Terrace, and within a short walk of Rathfarnham village, the proposed scheme is expected by the selling agent to appeal to both developers targeting the traditional build-to-sell market and investors focused on the fast-growing private rented sector market.

The current planning permission provides for the delivery of a three-storey apartment building comprising 32 generously-sized units. The scheme will consist of 28 two-bed units, two three-bed units and two one-bed units. The majority of the two-bed apartment will be over 80sq m in size, and most will have a dual aspect. There is allocated parking and bike storage.

The selling agent expects the completed development to have a large target market, with strong interest coming from “empty nesters” and other downsizers owing to its location within one of Dublin’s most sought-after residential areas.

The subject site is located within close proximity to numerous amenities including Rathfarnham and Nutgrove shopping centres, and Dundrum Town Centre.

Rathfarnham offers an array of sporting amenities including golf at the Grange Golf Club and Castle Golf Club, and swimming and gym facilities at DLR Meadowbrook Leisure Centre.

Other sports catered for include GAA at Templeogue Synge Street, soccer at Terenure Rangers FC and rugby at St Mary’s Rugby Club and Terenure College Rugby Club. There are four parks to enjoy in the area, namely Marlay Park, Dodder Park, St Enda’s and Bushy Park.

In terms of public transport the proposed scheme is served by a number of Dublin Bus links to the city centre, and benefits from close proximity to the M50 ensuring ease of access to the national roads network and Dublin Airport.