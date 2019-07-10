Lower Leeson Street Georgian offers scope for development at €2.4m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €2.4 million for a four-storey-over-basement Georgian building with development potential in Dublin.

Located at the heart of the city’s central business district, No 69 Lower Leeson Street is a mid-terrace property extending to 4,118 sq ft (358sq m), together with nine secure car-parking spaces. There is potential to develop a mews to the rear of the property, subject to planning permission.

The building, which is currently in office use, is being offered to the market with the benefit of vacant possession.

The building’s facade comprises traditional red-brick construction, while internally it retains many original features including marble fireplaces, ornate cornice and coving, its original staircase and sliding sash windows.

The property boasts bright and expansive rooms with generous ceiling heights. There is a large car park to the rear of the property which is accessed via Leeson Close.

No 69 Lower Leeson Street is prominently located approximately 350m from St Stephen’s Green. Occupiers in the immediate area include GE Capital, the Office of the Ombudsman, The Institute of Education, Sigma Aviation Services, Frontier Economics, Capnua and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The property is accessible by public transport, with the Luas, Dublin Bus, rail services at Pearse station, Aircoach, Dublin Bikes within a short walk.

No 69 Lower Leeson Street is for sale at a guide price of €2.4 million (exclusive) or to let at a rate of €35 per sq ft.