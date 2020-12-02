Navan lands zoned for office campus and employment in tech sector

Agent Smith Harrington is offering 13.11 hectares (32.42 acres) of development land to the market in Navan, Co Meath.

Located in close proximity to the M3 motorway and the N2, and just 2km from Johnstown and 5km from Navan town centre respectively, the site is predominantly zoned E1/E2 “Strategic Employment Zone (High Technology Uses) & General Enterprise and Employment”. The objective of this zoning is to facilitate opportunities for high-end technology/manufacturing and major campus-style office based employment in addition to industrial, manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and other general employment/enterprise uses.

Included in the 13.11 hectares (32.42 acres) is five acres of good-quality agricultural land and a small section of approximately 0.17 hectares (0.42 acres) zoned F1 “Open Space”.

The Athlumney/Johnstown area has seen significant growth over recent years including new residential schemes and the construction of the LDR6 distributor road, which opens the area up for further development. Navan’s transport network meanwhile allows for fast and easy access to Dublin, Belfast and to the rest of the country.

The land is being offered for sale in one or more lots with guide prices available upon request by phoning the selling agent, Smith Harrington on 046-9021113.