Central Bank issues warning over investment firm
Global Ace Investment Limited (Hong Kong) is not authorised to offer services in Ireland
The Central Bank publishes the names of unauthorised firms on its website
The Central Bank has issued a warning about an unauthorised investment firm, Global Ace Investment Limited (Hong Kong), offering services in Ireland.
The regulator said the firm is not authorised to provide investment services here, and any consumer who deals with them is not covered by the Investor Compensation Scheme.
The Central Bank publishes the names of unauthorised firms on its website. Since 1998, 306 companies have been added to that list.